BRIEF-Valeant says expects to file quarterly report by June 10

May 9 Valeant Pharmaceuticals Announces Expected Timing Of Form 10

* Expects to file its form 10-Q for quarter ended march 31, 2016 on or before June 10, 2016

* Expects quarterly filings for quarter ending June 30, 2016 and thereafter will be filed with SEC and Canadian regulators on timely basis

* Valeant Pharmaceuticals announces expected timing of form 10-Q filing and reiterates 2016 first quarter guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)