BRIEF-Valeant says expects to file quarterly report by June 10

BRIEF-Supervalu names Anne Dament as its senior vice president of retail, merchandising and marketing
May 9 Valeant Pharmaceuticals Announces Expected Timing Of Form 10
* Expects to file its form 10-Q for quarter ended march 31, 2016 on or before June 10, 2016
* Expects quarterly filings for quarter ending June 30, 2016 and thereafter will be filed with SEC and Canadian regulators on timely basis
* Valeant Pharmaceuticals announces expected timing of form 10-Q filing and reiterates 2016 first quarter guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* NxGold says to extend delivery date of BFS for max 3 years for payment to Meliadine of $2.5 million in cash for each additional 1- year extension Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cable ONE Inc says transaction is expected to be financed with $650 million of senior secured loans and cash on hand