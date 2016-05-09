BRIEF-Ascent Capital Group says qtrly revenue of $143.3 mln

May 9 Ascent Capital Group Inc -

* Ascent Capital Group Inc says net revenue for three months ended march 31, 2016 increased 3.5% to $143.3 million

* Quarterly revenue $143.3 million