BRIEF-Ascent Capital Group says qtrly revenue of $143.3 mln

* Supervalu names Anne Dament as its senior vice president of retail, merchandising and marketing
May 9 Ascent Capital Group Inc -
* Ascent Capital Group Inc says net revenue for three months ended march 31, 2016 increased 3.5% to $143.3 million
* Ascent Capital Group announces financial results for the three months ended march 31, 2016
* Quarterly revenue $143.3 million
* NxGold says to extend delivery date of BFS for max 3 years for payment to Meliadine of $2.5 million in cash for each additional 1- year extension
* Cable ONE Inc says transaction is expected to be financed with $650 million of senior secured loans and cash on hand