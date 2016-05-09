BRIEF-Theravance Biopharma says FDA approved expanded label for vibativ

BRIEF-Supervalu names Anne Dament as its senior vice president of retail, merchandising and marketing
* Supervalu names Anne Dament as its senior vice president of retail, merchandising and marketing
May 9 Theravance Biopharma Inc
* Theravance Biopharma says in addition, vibativ is approved in U.S. for treatment of adult patients with complicated skin & skin structure infections
* Conducting phase 3 study of telavancin in primary complicated s. Aureus bacteremia, to be completed in late 2017 or early 2018
* Theravance biopharma announces fda approval of expanded label for vibativ(r) (telavancin) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Supervalu names Anne Dament as its senior vice president of retail, merchandising and marketing
* NxGold says to extend delivery date of BFS for max 3 years for payment to Meliadine of $2.5 million in cash for each additional 1- year extension Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cable ONE Inc says transaction is expected to be financed with $650 million of senior secured loans and cash on hand