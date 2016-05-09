版本:
BRIEF-Theravance Biopharma says FDA approved expanded label for vibativ

May 9 Theravance Biopharma Inc

* Theravance Biopharma says in addition, vibativ is approved in U.S. for treatment of adult patients with complicated skin & skin structure infections

* Conducting phase 3 study of telavancin in primary complicated s. Aureus bacteremia, to be completed in late 2017 or early 2018

* Theravance biopharma announces fda approval of expanded label for vibativ(r) (telavancin) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

