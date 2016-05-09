版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 9日 星期一 20:27 BJT

BRIEF-Norbord says High Level, Alberta mill should be able to resume production in 2 weeks

May 9 Norbord Inc

* Shipping from finished goods inventory resumed over weekend

* Norbord continues to assess damage and currently estimates that mill should be able to resume production in two weeks

* Norbord provides update on fire at High Level, Alberta mill Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐