BRIEF-Krispy Kreme Doughnuts says agreed to be bought by JAB Beech for about $1.35 bln

BRIEF-Supervalu names Anne Dament as its senior vice president of retail, merchandising and marketing
May 9 Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Inc
* Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Inc says deal valued at total equity value of approximately $1.35 billion
* At close of transaction, Krispy Kreme will be privately owned
* Says transaction is not subject to a financing condition and is expected to close in q3
* Board has determined to postpone company's 2016 annual meeting of shareholders, originally scheduled for June 14, 2016
* Krispy Kreme will continue to be independently operated from Krispy Kreme's current headquarters in Winston-Salem, N.C.
* Agreement has been unanimously approved by Krispy Kreme's board of directors
* Barclays and BDT & Company LLC are serving as financial advisors to JAB Beech in connection with transaction
* Wells Fargo Securities, Llc is serving as financial advisor to Krispy Kreme
* Krispy Kreme to be acquired by Jab Beech for $21 per share in cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* NxGold says to extend delivery date of BFS for max 3 years for payment to Meliadine of $2.5 million in cash for each additional 1- year extension Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cable ONE Inc says transaction is expected to be financed with $650 million of senior secured loans and cash on hand