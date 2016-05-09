BRIEF-Liberty Media reports Q1 revenue of $1.2 bln

BRIEF-Supervalu names Anne Dament as its senior vice president of retail, merchandising and marketing
May 9 Liberty Media Corp
* Qtrly net subscriber growth of 8% to nearly 30.1 million
* Expect to receive approximately $48 million in pre-tax proceeds from hallmark purchase of Crown Media
* Liberty Media's ownership of Siriusxm stood at 63.8% as of april 26
* Planned $200 million rights offering for BATRK common stock expected to launch on may 19
* Liberty media corporation reports first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 revenue $1.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.18 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* NxGold says to extend delivery date of BFS for max 3 years for payment to Meliadine of $2.5 million in cash for each additional 1- year extension Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cable ONE Inc says transaction is expected to be financed with $650 million of senior secured loans and cash on hand