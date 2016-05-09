BRIEF-Liberty Interactive reports Q1 revenue of $307 mln

BRIEF-Supervalu names Anne Dament as its senior vice president of retail, merchandising and marketing
* Supervalu names Anne Dament as its senior vice president of retail, merchandising and marketing
May 9 Liberty Interactive Corp
* Qtrly net revenue $307 million versus $355 million
* Qvc group's qtrly adjusted net income decreased 13% to $176 million and qtrly net income decreased 40% to $90 million
* Liberty interactive corporation reports first quarter 2016 financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Supervalu names Anne Dament as its senior vice president of retail, merchandising and marketing
* NxGold says to extend delivery date of BFS for max 3 years for payment to Meliadine of $2.5 million in cash for each additional 1- year extension Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cable ONE Inc says transaction is expected to be financed with $650 million of senior secured loans and cash on hand