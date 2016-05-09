版本:
BRIEF-Liberty Interactive reports Q1 revenue of $307 mln

May 9 Liberty Interactive Corp

* Qtrly net revenue $307 million versus $355 million

* Qvc group's qtrly adjusted net income decreased 13% to $176 million and qtrly net income decreased 40% to $90 million

* Liberty interactive corporation reports first quarter 2016 financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

