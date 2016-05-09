版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 9日 星期一 20:44 BJT

BRIEF-Golden Star Resources completes $15 mln bought deal financing

May 9 Golden Star Resources Ltd :

* Golden Star Resources completes US$15 million bought deal financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

