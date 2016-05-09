BRIEF-Integrated Electrical Services Q2 earnings per share $0.10

BRIEF-Supervalu names Anne Dament as its senior vice president of retail, merchandising and marketing
May 9 Integrated Electrical Services Inc :
* Adjusted earnings per share of $0.15 per share for q2 of 2016
* Backlog of about $301 million as of march 31, 2016, compared to approximately $289 million as of december 31, 2015
* Integrated electrical services reports fiscal 2016 second quarter results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.10
* Q2 revenue rose 19.6 percent to $160 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* NxGold says to extend delivery date of BFS for max 3 years for payment to Meliadine of $2.5 million in cash for each additional 1- year extension Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cable ONE Inc says transaction is expected to be financed with $650 million of senior secured loans and cash on hand