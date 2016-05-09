版本:
BRIEF-Trans World Corporation Q1 earnings per share $0.11

May 9 Trans World Corp :

* Trans world corporation announces 2016 first quarter financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.11

* Q1 revenue rose 28.7 percent to $12.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

