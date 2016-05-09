BRIEF-Trans World Corporation Q1 earnings per share $0.11

BRIEF-Supervalu names Anne Dament as its senior vice president of retail, merchandising and marketing
* Supervalu names Anne Dament as its senior vice president of retail, merchandising and marketing
May 9 Trans World Corp :
* Trans world corporation announces 2016 first quarter financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.11
* Q1 revenue rose 28.7 percent to $12.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* NxGold says to extend delivery date of BFS for max 3 years for payment to Meliadine of $2.5 million in cash for each additional 1- year extension Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cable ONE Inc says transaction is expected to be financed with $650 million of senior secured loans and cash on hand