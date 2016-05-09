BRIEF-Core Molding Technologies Q1 earnings per share $0.38

May 9 Core Molding Technologies Inc :

* "turning to balance of 2016, we anticipate sales to remain below 2015 levels"

* "going forward we will work to manage our operating costs to reduce impact of projected decrease in product revenues"

* Core molding technologies reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.38

* Q1 sales $45.5 million versus $49.6 million