BRIEF-Core Molding Technologies Q1 earnings per share $0.38

BRIEF-Supervalu names Anne Dament as its senior vice president of retail, merchandising and marketing
May 9 Core Molding Technologies Inc :
* "turning to balance of 2016, we anticipate sales to remain below 2015 levels"
* "going forward we will work to manage our operating costs to reduce impact of projected decrease in product revenues"
* Core molding technologies reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.38
* Q1 sales $45.5 million versus $49.6 million
* NxGold says to extend delivery date of BFS for max 3 years for payment to Meliadine of $2.5 million in cash for each additional 1- year extension
* Cable ONE Inc says transaction is expected to be financed with $650 million of senior secured loans and cash on hand