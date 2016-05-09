BRIEF-American lithium to buy Atlantis property in Fish Lake Valley, Nevada

May 9 American Lithium Corp

* Has entered into an agreement to acquire all of outstanding share capital of 1065604 BC LTD

* Will issue 4,533,334 common shares and will assume 1065604's obligations to Nevada sunrise in respect of Atlantis

* In order to complete acquisition, co will be required to complete cash payments and exploration expenditures to Nevada Sunrise

* In order to complete acquisition of atlantis, co will have to issue of up to 1.3 million common shares over a period of 3 yrs

* American Lithium Corp to acquire Atlantis Property in Fish Lake Valley, Nevada - adds 2,882 acres to its lithium portfolio