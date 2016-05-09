BRIEF-American lithium to buy Atlantis property in Fish Lake Valley, Nevada

BRIEF-Supervalu names Anne Dament as its senior vice president of retail, merchandising and marketing
May 9 American Lithium Corp
* Has entered into an agreement to acquire all of outstanding share capital of 1065604 BC LTD
* Will issue 4,533,334 common shares and will assume 1065604's obligations to Nevada sunrise in respect of Atlantis
* In order to complete acquisition, co will be required to complete cash payments and exploration expenditures to Nevada Sunrise
* In order to complete acquisition of atlantis, co will have to issue of up to 1.3 million common shares over a period of 3 yrs
* American Lithium Corp to acquire Atlantis Property in Fish Lake Valley, Nevada - adds 2,882 acres to its lithium portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* NxGold says to extend delivery date of BFS for max 3 years for payment to Meliadine of $2.5 million in cash for each additional 1- year extension Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cable ONE Inc says transaction is expected to be financed with $650 million of senior secured loans and cash on hand