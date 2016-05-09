版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 9日 星期一

BRIEF-Hrg Group reports Q2 loss of $0.10 per share

May 9 Hrg Group Inc

* Hrg Group, Inc. Reports second quarter results

* Q2 revenue $1.3 billion

* Q2 loss per share $0.10 from continuing operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

