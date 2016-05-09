BRIEF-MGT Capital agrees to buy some assets from D-Vasive, appoints John McAfee CEO

BRIEF-Supervalu names Anne Dament as its senior vice president of retail, merchandising and marketing
May 9 MGT Capital Investments Inc
* Also intends to change its corporate name to John Mcafee Global Technologies, Inc
* Entered into a definitive asset purchase agreement to acquire certain technology and assets from D-Vasive Inc
* Mcafee to be chairman and CEO of renamed John Mcafee Global Technologies
* Terms of deal include payment to D-Vasive Inc. Stockholders of 23.8 million restricted shares of Mgt stock and $300,000 in cash
* Proposed share issuance is expected to amount to roughly 47% of company on a pro-forma fully diluted basis at closing
* John Mcafee returns to public markets as MGT Capital agrees to acquire security/privacy technology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* NxGold says to extend delivery date of BFS for max 3 years for payment to Meliadine of $2.5 million in cash for each additional 1- year extension Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cable ONE Inc says transaction is expected to be financed with $650 million of senior secured loans and cash on hand