BRIEF-General Finance reports Q3 loss of $0.13 per share

May 9 General Finance Corp

* Believes consolidated adjusted ebitda for fiscal year 2016 will be 26% to 28% lower in fiscal year 2016 from fiscal year 2015

* General finance corporation reports third quarter results for fiscal year 2016

* Q3 loss per share $0.13

* Q3 revenue $66.5 million versus $69.4 million

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $275 million to $285 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

