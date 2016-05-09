BRIEF-General Finance reports Q3 loss of $0.13 per share

BRIEF-Supervalu names Anne Dament as its senior vice president of retail, merchandising and marketing
May 9 General Finance Corp
* Believes consolidated adjusted ebitda for fiscal year 2016 will be 26% to 28% lower in fiscal year 2016 from fiscal year 2015
* General finance corporation reports third quarter results for fiscal year 2016
* Q3 loss per share $0.13
* Q3 revenue $66.5 million versus $69.4 million
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $275 million to $285 million
* NxGold says to extend delivery date of BFS for max 3 years for payment to Meliadine of $2.5 million in cash for each additional 1- year extension
* Cable ONE Inc says transaction is expected to be financed with $650 million of senior secured loans and cash on hand