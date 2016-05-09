版本:
BRIEF-Ambac says ISS, Glass Lewis recommend stockholders vote for Ambac's nominees and not for Canyon's nominee

May 9 Ambac Financial Group Inc

* Leading proxy advisory firms ISS and Glass Lewis recommend stockholders vote for all of Ambac's nominees and not for Canyon's nominee and agenda Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

