May 9 Cree Inc

* Cree and Kingbright settle patent dispute and reach license agreement

* Reached a confidential settlement in its patent infringement lawsuit with Kingbright, Inc

* Kingbright and Cree have agreed to a royalty bearing, worldwide license to cree patents-in-suit, thereby ending lawsuit between parties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)