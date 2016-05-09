版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 9日 星期一 21:16 BJT

BRIEF-Finning announces renewal of share repurchase program

May 9 Finning International Inc

* Says to purchase for cancellation up to 16.8 million of its common shares

* Finning announces renewal of share repurchase program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

