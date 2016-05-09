BRIEF-IPG Photonics acquires Menara Networks

May 9 IPG Photonics Corp

* Cash purchase price is $46.8 million

* Acquisition is expected to be accretive to ipg's earnings in 2018

* Acquisition initially will have a dilutive effect of approximately $0.01 per share each quarter

* Ipg photonics acquires menara networks to capitalize on growing optical pluggable systems market