BRIEF-IPG Photonics acquires Menara Networks

BRIEF-Supervalu names Anne Dament as its senior vice president of retail, merchandising and marketing
* Supervalu names Anne Dament as its senior vice president of retail, merchandising and marketing
May 9 IPG Photonics Corp
* Cash purchase price is $46.8 million
* Acquisition is expected to be accretive to ipg's earnings in 2018
* Acquisition initially will have a dilutive effect of approximately $0.01 per share each quarter
* Ipg photonics acquires menara networks to capitalize on growing optical pluggable systems market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Supervalu names Anne Dament as its senior vice president of retail, merchandising and marketing
* NxGold says to extend delivery date of BFS for max 3 years for payment to Meliadine of $2.5 million in cash for each additional 1- year extension Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cable ONE Inc says transaction is expected to be financed with $650 million of senior secured loans and cash on hand