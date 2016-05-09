版本:
BRIEF-Southwest Gas Corp sees FY 2016 revenue up 3-7 pct

May 9 Southwest Gas Corp

* Qtrly consolidated operating revenues $731.2 million versus $734.2 million

* Southwest gas corporation announces first quarter 2016 earnings

* Q1 earnings per share $1.59

* Sees fy 2016 revenue up 3 to 7 percent

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

