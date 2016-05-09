版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 9日 星期一 21:10 BJT

BRIEF-RCI's board authorizes additional $5 mln for share buybacks

May 9 RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc

* Authorized repurchase of an additional $5.0 million of common stock, for a total of $6.2 million currently available

* RCI board authorizes additional $5 million for share buybacks, declares 3Q16 dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

