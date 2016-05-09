版本:
BRIEF-Rexahn Pharma Q1 loss per share $0.02

May 9 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Expects cash investments as of march 31, 2016 will be sufficient to fund requirements for current activities into h2 2017

* Rexahn pharmaceuticals reports first quarter 2016 financial results and provides corporate update

* Q1 loss per share $0.02 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

