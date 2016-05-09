BRIEF-Stealthgas receives commitment for two senior secured credit facilities

BRIEF-Supervalu names Anne Dament as its senior vice president of retail, merchandising and marketing
* Supervalu names Anne Dament as its senior vice president of retail, merchandising and marketing
May 9 Stealthgas Inc
* Facilities, when combined amount to about $140 million
* Credit facilities will each consist of two tranches, having maturities of eight years after delivery of respective vessels
* Company now has a fully funded orderbook
* Receipt of commitment letters for 2 credit facilities to fund four 22,000 cbm semi-ref vessels scheduled to be delivered in 2017
* Stealthgas inc. Receives commitment for two senior secured credit facilities for its final four newbuildings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Supervalu names Anne Dament as its senior vice president of retail, merchandising and marketing
* NxGold says to extend delivery date of BFS for max 3 years for payment to Meliadine of $2.5 million in cash for each additional 1- year extension Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cable ONE Inc says transaction is expected to be financed with $650 million of senior secured loans and cash on hand