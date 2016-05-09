BRIEF-Dupont Fabros Technology says public offering of series C preferred stock

BRIEF-Supervalu names Anne Dament as its senior vice president of retail, merchandising and marketing
* Supervalu names Anne Dament as its senior vice president of retail, merchandising and marketing
May 9 Dupont Fabros Technology Inc
* Intends to use proceeds from offering to redeem all of co's 7.875% series a cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock
* Dupont Fabros Technology, Inc. Announces public offering of series c cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* NxGold says to extend delivery date of BFS for max 3 years for payment to Meliadine of $2.5 million in cash for each additional 1- year extension Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cable ONE Inc says transaction is expected to be financed with $650 million of senior secured loans and cash on hand