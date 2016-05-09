版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 9日 星期一 21:14 BJT

BRIEF-Dupont Fabros Technology says public offering of series C preferred stock

May 9 Dupont Fabros Technology Inc

* Intends to use proceeds from offering to redeem all of co's 7.875% series a cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock

* Dupont Fabros Technology, Inc. Announces public offering of series c cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐