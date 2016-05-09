BRIEF-EIG submits proposal to buy Pacific Exploration & Production Corp

May 9 EIG Global Energy Partners:
* EIG submits binding proposal to acquire Pacific
Exploration & Production Corporation
* Deal includes additional $75 million capital infusion and
$400 million "cash out" offer
* Recovery value of at least 15.4¢ per dollar, a 67.1%
premium to Catalyst proposal
* Proposed $250 million DIP financing would convert into
less equity of reorganized company than in Catalyst proposal
* Says proposal also provides $80 million in additional
market notes to creditors
