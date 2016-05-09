版本:
BRIEF-IBC posts Q1 earnings per share of $0.50

May 9 International Bancshares Corp :

* IBC announces first-quarter 2016 earnings

* Total assets at March 31, 2016 were $11.9 billion compared to $11.8 billion at Dec. 31, 2015

* Q1 earnings per share $0.50 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

