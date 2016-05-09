BRIEF-IBC posts Q1 earnings per share of $0.50

BRIEF-Cable ONE to acquire NewWave Communications
* Cable ONE Inc says transaction is expected to be financed with $650 million of senior secured loans and cash on hand
May 9 International Bancshares Corp :
* IBC announces first-quarter 2016 earnings
* Total assets at March 31, 2016 were $11.9 billion compared to $11.8 billion at Dec. 31, 2015
* Q1 earnings per share $0.50 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. announces operational update, record fourth quarter production and board appointment
* Para signs letter of intent to acquire 80% of Nicaraguan milling operation