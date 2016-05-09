BRIEF-Utility Corp declares special dividend of $0.14 per Class C share

BRIEF-Cable ONE to acquire NewWave Communications
* Cable ONE Inc says transaction is expected to be financed with $650 million of senior secured loans and cash on hand
May 9 Utility Corp
* Declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.0940 per Class C share and a special dividend of $0.1400 per Class C share
* Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. announces operational update, record fourth quarter production and board appointment
* Para signs letter of intent to acquire 80% of Nicaraguan milling operation