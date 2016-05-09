版本:
BRIEF-Utility Corp declares special dividend of $0.14 per Class C share

May 9 Utility Corp

* Declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.0940 per Class C share and a special dividend of $0.1400 per Class C share

* Utility Corp. Declares monthly dividend and special dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)

