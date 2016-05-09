BRIEF-Lattice Semiconductor reports Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.17

BRIEF-Cable ONE to acquire NewWave Communications
* Cable ONE Inc says transaction is expected to be financed with $650 million of senior secured loans and cash on hand
May 9 Lattice Semiconductor Corp
* Gross margin percentage for Q2 of 2016 is expected to be approximately 57.0% plus or minus 2% on a non-GAAP basis
* Total operating expenses, excluding some charges, expected to be about $47.5 million plus or minus 3% on non-GAAP basis for Q2
* Non-GAAP loss per share $0.01
* Q1 revenue $96.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $98 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.17
* Sees Q2 2016 revenue about $97 million to $103 million
* Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. announces operational update, record fourth quarter production and board appointment
* Para signs letter of intent to acquire 80% of Nicaraguan milling operation