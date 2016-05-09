BRIEF-Stifel Financial Corp reports Q1 earnings per share $0.36

BRIEF-Cable ONE to acquire NewWave Communications
* Cable ONE Inc says transaction is expected to be financed with $650 million of senior secured loans and cash on hand
May 9 Stifel Financial Corp
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.57
* Q1 earnings per share $0.36
* Q1 revenue rose 10.5 percent to $620 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly brokerage revenues, defined as commissions plus principal transactions, were $318.9 million, a 13.7% increase Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Cable ONE Inc says transaction is expected to be financed with $650 million of senior secured loans and cash on hand
* Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. announces operational update, record fourth quarter production and board appointment
* Para signs letter of intent to acquire 80% of Nicaraguan milling operation