版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 10日 星期二 04:05 BJT

BRIEF-Stifel Financial Corp reports Q1 earnings per share $0.36

May 9 Stifel Financial Corp

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.57

* Q1 earnings per share $0.36

* Q1 revenue rose 10.5 percent to $620 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly brokerage revenues, defined as commissions plus principal transactions, were $318.9 million, a 13.7% increase Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐