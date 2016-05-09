版本:
BRIEF-Novocure reports Q1 loss per share $0.42

May 9 Novocure Ltd

* Novocure reports first quarter 2016 financial results and provides company update

* Q1 loss per share $0.42

* Q1 revenue rose 151 percent to $13.1 million

* Q1 revenue view $23.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

