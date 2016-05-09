BRIEF-Novocure reports Q1 loss per share $0.42

BRIEF-Cable ONE to acquire NewWave Communications
* Cable ONE Inc says transaction is expected to be financed with $650 million of senior secured loans and cash on hand
May 9 Novocure Ltd
* Novocure reports first quarter 2016 financial results and provides company update
* Q1 loss per share $0.42
* Q1 revenue rose 151 percent to $13.1 million
* Q1 revenue view $23.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. announces operational update, record fourth quarter production and board appointment
* Para signs letter of intent to acquire 80% of Nicaraguan milling operation