BRIEF-Invitae reports Q1 loss per share $0.80

May 9 Invitae Corp

* Invitae announces first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.80

* Q1 revenue $4.0 million versus I/B/E/S view $4.4 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

