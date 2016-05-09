版本:
BRIEF-Lipocine reports Q1 loss per share $0.38

May 9 Lipocine Inc

* Lipocine announces financial and operational results for the first quarter of 2016

* Q1 loss per share $0.38 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

