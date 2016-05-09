BRIEF-Health Insurance Innovations reports Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.12

BRIEF-Cable ONE to acquire NewWave Communications
* Cable ONE Inc says transaction is expected to be financed with $650 million of senior secured loans and cash on hand
May 9 Health Insurance Innovations Inc
* Revised 2016 guidance upward
* Sees FY adjusted EPS to grow between 40% and 55%
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.17
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.12
* Q1 revenue rose 89 percent to $42.5 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue up 30 to 40 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Cable ONE Inc says transaction is expected to be financed with $650 million of senior secured loans and cash on hand
* Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. announces operational update, record fourth quarter production and board appointment
* Para signs letter of intent to acquire 80% of Nicaraguan milling operation