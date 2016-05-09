版本:
BRIEF-Health Insurance Innovations reports Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.12

May 9 Health Insurance Innovations Inc

* Revised 2016 guidance upward

* Sees FY adjusted EPS to grow between 40% and 55%

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.17

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.12

* Q1 revenue rose 89 percent to $42.5 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue up 30 to 40 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

