BRIEF-Park City Group says Q3 revenue rose 25 pct to $3.6 mln

BRIEF-Cable ONE to acquire NewWave Communications
* Cable ONE Inc says transaction is expected to be financed with $650 million of senior secured loans and cash on hand
May 9 Park City Group Inc
* Qtrly net income to shareholders was $118,000, or $0.01 per common share
* Q3 revenue rose 25 percent to $3.6 million
* Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. announces operational update, record fourth quarter production and board appointment
* Para signs letter of intent to acquire 80% of Nicaraguan milling operation