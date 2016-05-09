版本:
BRIEF-Park City Group says Q3 revenue rose 25 pct to $3.6 mln

May 9 Park City Group Inc

* Qtrly net income to shareholders was $118,000, or $0.01 per common share

* Q3 revenue rose 25 percent to $3.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

