2016年 5月 10日

BRIEF-Idera Pharmaceuticals reports Q1 loss per share $0.11

May 9 Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Idera pharmaceuticals reports first quarter 2016 financial results and provides corporate update

* Q1 loss per share $0.11

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

