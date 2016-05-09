BRIEF-Continental Building Products Q1 sales $111.5 mln

May 9 Continental Building Products Inc

* Continental building products inc says qtrly gross margin of 28.3%, expanded 610 basis points

* Continental building products inc says q1 wallboard volumes increased to 617 million square feet (mmsf), compared to 469 mmsf in prior year quarter

* Continental building products reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.30

* Q1 sales $111.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $99.2 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S