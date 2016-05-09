版本:
BRIEF-Asterias Biotherapeutics announces proposed public offering

May 9 Asterias Biotherapeutics

* Intends to offer shares of common stock and warrants to purchase shares of common stock in underwritten public offering

* Asterias Biotherapeutics announces proposed public offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

