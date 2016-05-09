版本:
BRIEF-Optimizerx Corporation Q1 loss per share $0.01

May 9 Optimizerx Corp

* Optimizerx corporation reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.01

* Q1 revenue $1.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

