2016年 5月 10日

BRIEF-Newlink Genetics announces results from phase 3 impress trial of Algenpantucel-L

May 9 Newlink Genetics

* Impress phase 3 study of Algenpantucel-l for patients with resected pancreatic cancer did not achieve its primary endpoint

* L for patients with resected pancreatic cancer did not achieve its primary endpoint

* Overall survival from time of randomization was 29.3 months for both groups combined

* There was also no statistical difference for long-term survival.

* Newlink genetics corp says there was no statistically significant difference between two groups

* "in light of these negative results, our scientific and clinical teams will focus on other promising opportunities in our pipeline"

* Newlink genetics corp says reiterates that its goal and expectation is to finish 2016 with two years of cash on hand

* L for patients with resected pancreatic cancer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

