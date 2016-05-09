BRIEF-SBE to acquire Morgans Hotel Group

May 9 Morgans Hotel Group Co
* SBE will acquire all of outstanding shares of morgans
common stock for $2.25 per share in cash
* Total enterprise value of approximately $794 million
* Company's Q1 earnings call, previously scheduled for
monday at 5:00 pm eastern time (U.S.) has been cancelled
* At closing, SBE will acquire morgans' portfolio of
thirteen owned, operated or licensed hotel properties
* Affiliates of Yucaipa companies to exchange $75 million in
series a preferred securities, accrued preferred dividends
* Affiliates of Yucaipa companies to also exchange warrants
for $75 million in preferred shares and interest in common
equity in acquirer
* Shareholders representing about 29 percent shares of
common stock have signed voting agreements in support of deal
