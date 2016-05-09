版本:
BRIEF-Fate Therapeutics qtrly net loss $0.29 per share

May 9 Fate Therapeutics Inc

* Qtrly net loss per common share, basic and diluted $0.29

* Fate therapeutics reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 revenue $1.3 million

* Q1 revenue view $795,000 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

