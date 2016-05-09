版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 10日 星期二

BRIEF-Interval Leisure, Starwood hotels provide update on stockholder tax matters

May 9 Interval Leisure Group

* Co, Starwood concluded no withholding of tax required for ILG stock received in acquisition of Starwood's vacation ownership business

* Interval Leisure Group and Starwood Hotels & Resorts worldwide provide update on stockholder tax matters and closing of acquisition of vistana signature experiences Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

