BRIEF-Interval Leisure, Starwood hotels provide update on stockholder tax matters

BRIEF-Cable ONE to acquire NewWave Communications
* Cable ONE Inc says transaction is expected to be financed with $650 million of senior secured loans and cash on hand
May 9 Interval Leisure Group
* Co, Starwood concluded no withholding of tax required for ILG stock received in acquisition of Starwood's vacation ownership business
* Interval Leisure Group and Starwood Hotels & Resorts worldwide provide update on stockholder tax matters and closing of acquisition of vistana signature experiences Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. announces operational update, record fourth quarter production and board appointment
* Para signs letter of intent to acquire 80% of Nicaraguan milling operation