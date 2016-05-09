BRIEF-Vivint Solar Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.65

BRIEF-Cable ONE to acquire NewWave Communications
* Cable ONE Inc says transaction is expected to be financed with $650 million of senior secured loans and cash on hand
May 9 Vivint Solar Inc
* Mw booked of approximately 66 mws for quarter, up 33% year-over-year
* Mw installed of approximately 55 mws in quarter, up 19% year-over-year
* Vivint solar announces first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 revenue $17.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $17.6 million
* Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.65
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* Cable ONE Inc says transaction is expected to be financed with $650 million of senior secured loans and cash on hand
* Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. announces operational update, record fourth quarter production and board appointment
* Para signs letter of intent to acquire 80% of Nicaraguan milling operation