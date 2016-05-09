版本:
2016年 5月 10日

BRIEF-Vivint Solar Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.65

May 9 Vivint Solar Inc

* Mw booked of approximately 66 mws for quarter, up 33% year-over-year

* Mw installed of approximately 55 mws in quarter, up 19% year-over-year

* Vivint solar announces first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 revenue $17.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $17.6 million

* Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.65

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

