BRIEF-Oncothyreon Q1 loss per share $0.14

May 9 Oncothyreon Inc

* Oncothyreon Inc says oncothyreon currently expects operating expenses in 2016 to be higher than in 2015

* Oncothyreon inc says oncothyreon currently expects cash used in operations in 2016 to be approximately $38.0 million to $40.0 million

* Oncothyreon reports first quarter 2016 financial results & provides corporate update

* Q1 loss per share $0.14

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )