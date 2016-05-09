BRIEF-Oncothyreon Q1 loss per share $0.14

BRIEF-Cable ONE to acquire NewWave Communications
* Cable ONE Inc says transaction is expected to be financed with $650 million of senior secured loans and cash on hand
May 9 Oncothyreon Inc
* Oncothyreon Inc says oncothyreon currently expects operating expenses in 2016 to be higher than in 2015
* Oncothyreon inc says oncothyreon currently expects cash used in operations in 2016 to be approximately $38.0 million to $40.0 million
* Oncothyreon reports first quarter 2016 financial results & provides corporate update
* Q1 loss per share $0.14
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. announces operational update, record fourth quarter production and board appointment
* Para signs letter of intent to acquire 80% of Nicaraguan milling operation