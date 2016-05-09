版本:
BRIEF-Fibrogen Q1 loss per share $0.45

May 9 Fibrogen Inc

* Fibrogen reports financial results for the first quarter of 2016

* Q1 loss per share $0.45

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

