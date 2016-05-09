BRIEF-Solaredge Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.47

BRIEF-Cable ONE to acquire NewWave Communications
* Cable ONE Inc says transaction is expected to be financed with $650 million of senior secured loans and cash on hand
May 9 Solaredge Technologies Inc
* Sees q4 gross margins to be within range of 29.0 % to 31.0%
* Q4 revenue view $134.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Solaredge announces fiscal third quarter financial results
* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.51
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.47
* Q3 revenue $125.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $123.2 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q4 2016 revenue $125 million to $134 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Cable ONE Inc says transaction is expected to be financed with $650 million of senior secured loans and cash on hand
* Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. announces operational update, record fourth quarter production and board appointment
* Para signs letter of intent to acquire 80% of Nicaraguan milling operation