BRIEF-Solaredge Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.47

May 9 Solaredge Technologies Inc

* Sees q4 gross margins to be within range of 29.0 % to 31.0%

* Q4 revenue view $134.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Solaredge announces fiscal third quarter financial results

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.51

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.47

* Q3 revenue $125.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $123.2 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q4 2016 revenue $125 million to $134 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

