BRIEF-Premier Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.44

May 9 Premier Inc :

* Updating fiscal 2016 full-year guidance

* Reducing 2016 revenue guidance range for performance services, resulting in a lower mid-range estimate for consolidated revenue

* Revised guidance projects 15% to 16% consolidated revenue growth for fiscal 2016

* Revised 2016 guidance projects 12% to 14% non-gaap adjusted EBITDA growth and 11% to 15% non-gaap adjusted fully distributed EPS growth

* Expect to establish guidance for fiscal 2017 consistent with long-term plan to target double-digit growth

* Premier Inc. Reports Fiscal 2016 Third-Quarter results

* Q3 revenue $298.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $302.9 million

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.44

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S