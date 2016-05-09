BRIEF-Applied Optoelectronics reports Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.04

May 9 Applied Optoelectronics Inc :

* Sees Q2 non-gaap gross margin in range of 29.5% to 31%

* Sees Q2 non-gaap fully diluted earnings per share in range of $0.04 to $0.08

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.17, revenue view $54.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Applied Optoelectronics reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 revenue $50.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $51 million

* Sees q2 2016 revenue $49.5 million to $52 million

* Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.04

* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.08

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S