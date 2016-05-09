BRIEF-Fiesta Restaurant Q1 revenue $176.7 mln

May 9 Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc
* Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc qtrly comparable restaurant
sales at pollo tropical were flat, and comparable guest traffic
increased 0.1%
* Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc qtrly comparable restaurant
sales at taco cabana increased 1.7%, and comparable guest
traffic decreased 0.8%
* Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc sees comparable restaurant
sales growth of at least low single digits at both brands for
2016
* Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc sees 2016 capital expenditures
of $90 to $100 million.
* Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. Reports first quarter 2016
results
* Q1 revenue $176.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $175.3
million
