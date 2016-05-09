BRIEF-Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Q1 gaap loss per share $0.09

BRIEF-Cable ONE to acquire NewWave Communications
* Cable ONE Inc says transaction is expected to be financed with $650 million of senior secured loans and cash on hand
May 9 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Ironwood on track to achieve positive cash flow in 2018
* Ironwood pharmaceuticals provides first quarter 2016 investor update
* Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.08
* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.09
* Q1 revenue $66 million versus i/b/e/s view $53.6 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. announces operational update, record fourth quarter production and board appointment
* Para signs letter of intent to acquire 80% of Nicaraguan milling operation