版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 10日 星期二 04:11 BJT

BRIEF-Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Q1 gaap loss per share $0.09

May 9 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Ironwood on track to achieve positive cash flow in 2018

* Ironwood pharmaceuticals provides first quarter 2016 investor update

* Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.08

* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.09

* Q1 revenue $66 million versus i/b/e/s view $53.6 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐